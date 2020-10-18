Possible human bones found at quiet Mossley location

POLICE remain at a secluded site on the Mossley-Greenfield border where possible human bones have been unearthed.

Officers have been on duty at the hidden spot off Calf Lane since they were alerted to the discovery on Saturday (October 17).

Two PCs were still in attendance on Sunday at the woodland area adjacent to the River Tame and nearby Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

The vicinity is popular with walkers though the area under surveillance isn’t on a recognised footpath.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 10.05am on Saturday 17 October 2020, police were called to reports to possible human bones being found in an area off Calf Lane, Mossley.

“A scene remains in place on land off Calf Lane whilst enquiries are carried out to ascertain the circumstances.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 999 of 17/10/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

