Pride of Britain nomination honour for Denshaw fundraiser Alan

THE REMARKABLE achievements of a 91-year-old from Denshaw who has raised more than £175,000 for charities have been recognised with a Pride of Britain nomination.

Alan Wrigley was one of four finalists up for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award 2024 for the North West.

The local legend started fundraising almost 30 years ago in memory of his son and has donated to a number of charities, including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Springhill Hospice.

He has done a bungee jump, a parachute jump and even swam with sharks to raise funds for good causes.

Last year, Alan, who still works at DIY store B&Q as a greeter, was presented with a Mayoral Appreciation Award for his charity work.

And in May 2022, he was invited to the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to receive a British Empire Medal for his fundraising efforts.

Despite not winning the Pride of Britain award, the nomination is yet another celebration of his dedication and commitment to help other people.

The winner was anti-knife crime campaigner Laura Hughes, who set up charity kNOw Knife Crime in memory of her brother Colin McGinty who was murdered in a knife attack in Liverpool in 2001.

Laura, from Formby, has raised more than £115,000 for bleeding control kits and cabinets by undertaking various charity events and challenges.

The Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards with TSB have been honouring the nation’s unsung heroes since 1999.

Every year there are tens of thousands of public nominations before the judging panel, made up of celebrated figures in national life, chooses the winners.

They are honoured in front of a star-studded audience at the Pride of Britain Awards dinner at Grosvenor House in London.

