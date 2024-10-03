Weaver and Wilde new café promises ‘cosy atmosphere with a twist’

SATISFIED customers can get a second helping of Weaver and Wilde as the popular coffee house opens a new café in Greenfield.

The award-winning eatery, which serves speciality coffee and seasonal food, first opened its doors in November 2019 on Uppermill High Street.

Due to popular demand, co-founders Cal and Thomas Rowson-Codd decided to move last year to bigger premises just a few doors down at the former All Wrapped Up gift shop.

And now they are adding a second site to their offering as they take over the former Scona café on Wellington Road in Greenfield.

They will open the doors of ‘Blackbird and Wilde’ on Friday, October 4, serving up pizza and brunch, including a kids’ menu, as well as award-winning coffees and teas.

Announcing the news on Facebook, they said: “We are not sure if we are nutters – but I guess we are.

“We have been asked to take over the former Scona in Greenfield and we have said yes!

“Relaunch for cafe will be Friday, October 4. Blackbird and Wilde. Keep your eyes peeled for more.

“The team at Greenfield is excited for the new adventure and welcome you back into Greenfield with a smile, warm and cosy atmosphere with a twist.”

Follow Weaver and Wilde on their Facebook page for updates and see their menus on their website: www.weaverandwilde.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

