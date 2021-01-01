Prior notice! Ambulance chief Keith receives royal recognition

A DOBCROSS dad who has devoted his working life to the ambulance service has received one of its highest possible accolades.

When Keith Prior celebrates 40 years’ service in September 2021, he will do so as one of a select group of personnel to hold the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service.

The father-of-two and keen amateur sportsman joined the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Jimmy Greaves and more than 1,200 others to be recognised in the New Year Honour’s List 2021.

As National Director of the National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU), Keith’s job is to ensurethe service is effectively trained and fully equipped to provide the best front-line healthcare during the most complex incidents.

“When things go badly wrong, we all need to know that our ambulance staff have the best training, kit and equipment to help save as many lives as possible,” explained Keith, a former Saddleworth School pupil.

The Manchester Arena bombing, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and Salisbury chemical attacks were three mass casualty incidents for which Keith and his team had to ensure an effective ambulance response.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic now demands his expertise and experience.

“It has been constant pressure,” said Keith, a one-time ambulance driver, paramedic and paramedic trainer.

“During March, April and May, there were 16-hour days, even more sometimes.

“We just tried to keep on top of things and ensure the public had an ambulance service they would expect despite all the issues.

“It was planning for the unknown as well because we didn’t know what was coming next.

“We had to make sure we had plans in place so in the worst-case scenario we would be ready as much as we could ever be.

“There was a bit of a lull during the summer months but since September it has been ramping up again. I think the next few weeks are going to be difficult again.

“A pandemic is on the national risk register and so there were plans in place.

“But how you plan and how it turns out could be vastly different. It is about adapting those plans you have got in place and then reacting quickly as events unravel.

“The key to it is having good people in the team. You can overcome that adversity in anyway. I have always tried to do that throughout my career.

“So, this award isn’t just for me, it’s for those people who have worked with me and provided that support.”

Keith is quick to particularly credit the support of family: wife Dawn and children Leah and Violet.

He has worked in large swatches of the country since starting in the Greater Manchester Ambulance Service at 16.

He is currently assistant chief ambulance officer for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) in addition to his NARU brief.

But he has always maintained his Saddleworth base, even temporarily living in a caravan, to avoid moving.

“Those were the difficult times and I didn’t want to uproot the family. But we got through them and now I find my work life balance much easier.”

Out of uniform, Keith is on the committees of Uppermill football club – where he played for more than 30 years – and Dobcross Band Club.

“I am not a bander,” he laughed. “My responsibility is for the games room section.

“I used to play snooker a long time ago and have taken it up again now.”

However, with a top break of 36, he’s not ready to challenge Ronnie O’Sullivan just yet.

And brushing up his green baize skills will have to wait. Now 55, Keith admits he has no plans to retire.

“I still have the drive and determination to push forward the agenda to ensure the public is looked after in the best possible way,” he told the Independent.

“That has always been my motivation whether I was a paramedic looking after just one patient at a time or whether hundreds of people’s lives depend on the decisions that are made.”

• The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal (QAM) was introduced in 2011 and ensures that the dedication of ambulance staff now has the same level of Royal recognition as other members of the emergency services.

