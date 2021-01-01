Appeal for witnesses after collision leaves man with life-threatening injuries

OFFICERS are continuing to appeal for witnesses as a man remains in hospital following a collision which left him with life-threatening injuries.

At around 11pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a white Mercedes A200 AMG and a white Toyota Prius taxi at the crossroads on Oldham Road, near the junction with Newmarket Street and Wilshaw Lane in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Emergency services attended and a passenger in the taxi, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Three people in the Mercedes fled on foot.

The passenger has now been moved out of intensive care following surgery, however he still remains in hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Marie Eldred, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are so glad to hear that the man has been moved from intensive care and wish him all the best for a speedy recovery.

“This was a serious collision which could easily have had a very different outcome in regards to the man’s condition.

“We are asking for anyone at all who may have any dash cam footage of these cars before or after the incident to please get in touch with police.

“If you were near the area at the time, please do check your dash cams for any footage as any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove vital in aiding us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information or anyone with dash-cam footage can call 0161 856 4741 quoting log 2942 of 13/12/2020.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

