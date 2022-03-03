Prizes for pubs

A HISTORIC Springhead pub is the best boozer in Saddleworth – and that’s official.

Landlord and landlady Mick Wilkin and Stacey Lightfoot are toasting their success in the inaugural Saddleworth Pub Prize competition.

Additionally, The Spinners on Woodbrook Road, thought to have been serving ale since the 1830s, also scooped the accolade as top pub in Saddleworth North.

The couple, who took over the hostelry in October 2016, said: “This is amazing. This means the world to us especially after the last 18 months.”

The competition was organised by Saddleworth Parish and borough councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster. It was designed to showcase the services and support pubs offer their communities.

Cllr Woodvine said: “All our pubs are brilliant but the people have chosen their favourites and the best.

“They are at the heart of our communities offering services and support. They should be championed and this competition has celebrated the best of pubs.”

Cllr Lancaster added: “Our hospitality sector has undoubtedly had a tough time, and so there can be no better time to recognise our great pubs and encourage everyone to support them.

“With the positive response to this competition, I have every confidence our pubs will get that support from the people of Saddleworth.”

Every pub in Saddleworth was automatically entered into the competition. The winners were:

• Pub of the Year 2021:

The Spinners Arms, Springhead

• North Saddleworth:

– Best: The Spinners Arms,, Springhead

– Best Rural: The Old Original, Inn, Scouthead

• South Saddleworth:

– Best – The White Hart Inn,, Lydgate

– Best Rural – The Cross Keys Inn, Uppermill

