Be Happy! Sing with Oldham Choral Society

By Stuart Ferguson

THERE are many psychological and emotional benefits of singing – so why not join a choir like Oldham Choral Society?

For a start singing is a natural anti-depressant as it is known to release endorphins, the feel-good brain chemical that makes you feel uplifted and happy.

In addition, scientists have identified a tiny organ in the ear called the sacculus, which responds to the frequencies created by singing and creates an immediate sense of pleasure.

Not only that, but singing can simply take your mind off the day’s troubles to boost your mood.

Singing also improves mental alertness. Improved blood circulation and an oxygenated blood stream allow more oxygen to reach the brain, improving mental alertness, concentration, and memory.

The most obvious benefit of singing is a social one. Whether you’re in a choir or simply enjoy singing karaoke with your friends, singing can improve your social life. The bonds you form singing with others can be profound, since there’s a level of intimacy naturally involved.

Singing also boosts your confidence. Stage fright is common for new singers but performing well and receiving praise from your friends and family may be the key to eventually overcoming your fears and boosting your self-confidence.

Oldham Choral Society has their rehearsals at Chadderton Town Hall every Monday from 7.20pm-9.30pm. All are welcome to come along and gain the health benefits of choral singing.

If you want to chat before coming along then call membership secretary Val on 07710 496 096.

Oldham Choral Society is one of the leading amateur choirs in the North West and usually performs about four concerts a year in Oldham, Manchester and beyond.

Its repertoire includes most of the major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelsohn, Rossini and many others.

Their next concert will take place in the Stoller Hall in Manchester at 7pm on Sunday, April 10 with a performance of the Petite Messe Solennelle by Rossini and the Gloria from Messa Di Gloria by Puccini.

The hall is one of Manchester’s newest venue for performance and was funded by Oldham busi-nessman Sir Norman Stoller who was awarded the Freedom of the Borough in April 2008.

Tickets are available from choir members or by phoning the Ticket Secretary on 0161 797 3583. Tickets are priced at £18 or £10 for students in full-time education. Tickets can also be bought through The Stoller Hall, with an additional booking fee.

Find out more on the choir’s website www.oldhamchoral.org.uk or visit their Facebook page.

