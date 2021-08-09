Prizes up for grabs as FCHO launches new Budding Neighbourhoods Awards

GREEN-FINGERED residents are invited to get involved as First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) has launched a new ‘Budding Neighbourhoods’ Awards.

FCHO customers can win up to £25 in vouchers by uploading an image in one of three award categories, which showcases their planting and growing efforts in their home and/or garden.

The categories are:

A Brew and My View, which allows residents to show off their planting efforts (both outside and inside) while enjoying a cuppa;

My Garden Harvest, focusing on customers who have grown their own food items;

Garden Genius, highlighting the inventive ways residents have recycled or re-used items in their garden.

The online-only competition will run from Monday, August 9until 5pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 and has replaced the social landlord’s annual ‘Growing Together’ gardening competition.

The winners will be contacted in September and winning images shared on the housing association’s website and social media channels.

Emma Cafferky, Stronger Communities Manager at FCHO, said: “We’re delighted to launch Budding Neighbourhoods to really showcase some of the fantastic things our customers are doing in their gardens and homes.

“Our new awards concept shifts the focus from just gardens so the competition is more inclusive of all our communities, including those customers who might not have an outdoor area.

“By creating opportunities to celebrate growing food and re-using items, we’re also helping to promote sustainable living which is a big part of our future here at FCHO.

“After a tough 18 months, being out in the garden or channelling your inner creativity in your home can really help wellbeing and anything that improves our customers’ quality of life something we’re keen to support.

“It’s not about being the biggest or the best, and it’s certainly not about who has spent the most money.

“It’s about having a go, using your imagination, thinking outside the box, being thrifty (especially in the Garden Genius category) and being proud of your achievements in your communities.”

The social landlord wants to see as many entries as possible and encourages all customers to take part. Entries can be made via completing a form and uploading images to FCHO’s website www.fcho.co.uk/BuddingNeighbourhoods.

If anyone would like support with digital submissions, they are encouraged to email the Stronger Communities team at ci@fcho.co.uk or call 0161 393 7117.

