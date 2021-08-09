Tea-sy does it for Parish Council chair’s fundraising

AFTER more than 18 months, Saddleworth Parish Council is back on the fundraising trail – and its first event was a huge success.

More than 50 people attending the Civic Hall in Uppermill for a strawberry tea event. Its first since December 2019.

Scones, tea, coffee, biscuits and, of course, strawberries were consumed as a great turnout heartened chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley.

But as the raffle and Body Shop stall also proved popular, she did admit to having one or two nerves.

Cllr Beeley said: “It was a bit scary actually because it was my first event as chair.

“I thought the charity might have been a bit rusty but it rose to the occasion.

“I got a fantastic turnout, so we raised some good funds for the charities – Different Strokes, which supports young stroke survivors, Water Aid and other local and volunteer groups in the Saddleworth area.”

Now the first event is out of the way, Cllr Beeley’s focus is already on the second one.

She added: “We’ve another one lined up, a fashion show on September 14.

“Tickets will be £7.50 and that fee includes a glass of wine.”

