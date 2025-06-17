Professor Brian Cox hopes Oldham’s football glory can inspire science brilliance

ONE OF the most famous faces to hail from the area is coming home and hoping basking in its football glory can inspire science excellence.

Professor Brian Cox, who once lived in Lydgate, will return to his hometown to speak at an event for subject teachers and leaders from across Oldham on July 1.

The following day, he will lead special morning assemblies for local primary schools and will encourage them to take part in the Great Science Share for Schools – a national campaign to get young people asking questions, doing experiments and sharing what they discover.

In the afternoon, Professor Cox will meet with business leaders and council leaders to launch a 365-day challenge, with the aim is to get businesses involved in supporting science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education.

To finish the day the Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester will take part in a Q&A session with secondary and college students at Oldham Sixth Form College.

And he hopes his words can inspire people to pursue the subject, even though he would not mind if one or two play for Oldham Athletic in the Premier League.

Prof Cox said: “For me, Oldham was a great place to grow up and a great place to watch football.

“I was lucky enough to be a regular at Boundary Park during the glory years of the 1990s, and at Wembley a couple of weeks ago it felt just like old times. Latics always left it to the last minute!

“That game was a powerful reminder that with belief and determination, anything is possible – and that is the message we want to deliver to the students in Oldham studying science as I did all those years ago.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with Oldham’s science educators in schools across the town.

“Our aim is to inspire the scientists and engineers of the future – although I won’t mind if a few of them end up playing for Latics in the Premier League, as long as they also maintain a passing interest in the stars!”

Great Horizons, part of Oldham’s wider strategy to inspire and retain outstanding teaching talent, will bring together educators from early years to further education.

Oldham Council Leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Professor Brian Cox back to Oldham.

“His visit is a huge moment for our town – a time when all eyes are on Oldham, not just because of our footballing success but because of the incredible work happening in our schools and communities.

“Brian’s return will be an inspiration to many and a proud reminder of the talent and ambition rooted in this borough.”

Cllr Mohon Ali, cabinet member for education, added: “With Oldham Athletic’s amazing success and Professor Brian Cox returning to inspire our young people, this really is a proud moment for our town.

“We’re celebrating not just sporting achievement, but the incredible potential of our schools and students.

“It’s a time of real excitement and inspiration for the future.”