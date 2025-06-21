Former Saddleworth railway station set for demolition

A FORMER Saddleworth railway station house is set to be demolished and replaced with a single ‘self-build’ property after outline planning permission was given.

Oldham Council has given the OK to Paul Bamber’s scheme, which would see the 130-year-old former Friezland Station House, on Station Lane in Greenfield, knocked down.

After previously being given outline permission to build four homes, conditions over access – namely the need to upgrade and resurface Station Lane – ‘made the small housing scheme unviable and potentially undeliverable.’

Now this scheme will see Station Lane remain as it is.

Documents supporting the application state: “The house itself suffers from structural issues and is in a poor state of repair having not been lived in for many years.

“It was finally established that the council required Station Lane to be significantly upgraded and resurfaced, making the small housing scheme unviable and potentially undeliverable.

“The outline planning permission remains live, but there is limited prospect of it being taken forward due to the excessive costs associated with the required highway works.

“The applicant lives locally with his family and has strong connections to the area.

“He is planning to undertake a self-build house and has commissioned an architect to design the house to his specifications.

“The proposal seeks to replace Station House with a new house and as such the net increase in traffic flow will not be any greater than exists at present.

“Station Lane has historically served the historic Friezland Station and as such is considered a suitable access road to serve the traffic generated by a replacement dwelling.

“It is considered that the proposed development would not cause any greater impact on the local highway network and as a result there is no planning reason why the planning permission should require any upgrading of Station Lane or the junction of Station Lane with Manchester Road.”

Freizland Station, on the Micklehurst Loop Line, opened on July 1, 1886. It closed to passengers on January 1, 1917, with it completely closing on February 27, 1965.

The two flanking platforms and connected footbridge were to the rear of the building, which have long since gone.

With the closure of the Micklehurst Loop railway line, it was converted into a house.

Exact details on what the property will look like will be mapped out in a future reserved matters planning application.