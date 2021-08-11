Professor Brian Cox to inspire young people at Mahdlo to reach for stars

WORLD famous physicist and former Lydgate resident Professor Brian Cox will inspire the next generation to reach for the stars at a special event for Mahdlo Youth Zone in Oldham.

There will be more than 800 young people at the event on Thursday, September 30, with Mahdlo contacting local schools and colleges to invite students to attend.

Professor Cox said: “It’s always a great pleasure to give talks in my hometown and to support the magnificent work that Mahdlo is doing.

“My first live show at the Queen Elizabeth Hall was with my band Dare in 1989. I hope this time my show will be more informative and quieter.”

Professor Cox, who grew up in Chadderton and attended Oldham Hulme Grammar School, received a CBE in 2020 for his services to the promotion of science.

He is a Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester and also the presenter of science programmes and author or co-author of more than 950 scientific publications.

Before his academic career, he was a keyboard player for the British bands D:Ream and Dare.

Professor Cox lived in Lydgate for many years and is still very closely connected with the village, including as a patron of the Lydgate Community Association.

Lucy Lees, CEO at Mahdlo, said: “We wanted to do something special for the town’s young people to start the new academic year feeling inspired and positive about their futures.

“Professor Cox is an Honorary Patron of Mahdlo and when we asked him to come back to his home town to provide a night of inspiration we were absolutely delighted he said yes.

“It’s been a horrific time over the last 16 months for us all. Young people have disproportionally felt the full force of the impact the pandemic has had.

“We’ve seen a decrease in young people’s aspirations, hopes and dreams for the future and an increase in concern about their education. We hope this event will be a turning point for us all.”

Chris Wareing, Chairman at Mahdlo, added: “As a charity Mahdlo exists to provide the young people of Oldham with opportunities to support them to be the very best they can be.

“An evening with Professor Brian Cox would undoubtedly do this, raise aspirations and inspire our young people to reach for the stars.”

Schools can contact Mahdlo for more information by emailing events@mahdloyz.org

Mahdlo Youth Zone, on Egerton Street in Oldham, offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities for 8 to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Find out more on their website or call 0161 624 0111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

