Property focus: Rock Farm, Delph

Experience the beauty of countryside living at Rock Farm, perfectly situated on the doorstep of the iconic Pennine Way national trail. This detached family home boasts breathtaking panoramic views and is set amidst six acres of land with an equestrian arena, at the edge of both Delph and Diggle villages, ideal for equestrian enthusiasts and small holding, the opportunities are endless.

As you approach the property through the electric-gated entrance, you’ll be greeted by ample parking space. Step inside to discover a welcoming porch that leads into a spacious hallway, complete with handy understairs storage.

The inviting lounge features an original stone fireplace with a multifuel stove, while large picturesque windows frame spectacular views of the Saddleworth countryside, creating a perfect backdrop for relaxation and gatherings. The ground floor hosts two versatile bedrooms, one equipped with storage and an ensuite shower room, providing perfect accommodations for multi-generational living. A beautifully tiled bathroom with a separate shower adds to the convenience of this level.

The kitchen offers breathtaking views of the countryside and riding arena, outfitted with an integrated, waist-height double oven, a gas hob, and space for a fridge freezer. From the kitchen, enjoy seamless access to the wraparound patio, along with a utility room and WC that accommodate a washing machine and dryer. A summerhouse with an ensuite adds additional versatility and appeal.

Ascend to the upper level and explore four inviting bedrooms, three of which are beautifully illuminated by Velux windows. You’ll also find a generous landing area, perfect for additional storage.

Outside, the property truly shines with outstanding views, grazing paddocks to the front. Large barns featuring an electric door, power, plumbing, and seven loose boxes, hard standing for machinery and horse boxes. There is excellent off road hacking on your doorstep.

Efficiently heated by LPG gas, fully double-glazed for comfort, and serviced regularly through a septic tank, this home is as practical as it is stunning. Water is sourced via a spring feeding two tanks equipped with a UV system, ensuring convenience and reliability. Contact West Riding to arrange a viewing on 01457 819181.