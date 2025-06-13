Greenfield’s Frank Rothwell honoured with OBE

HE MAY already be regarded like royalty by some but Greenfield’s Frank Rothwell has made it official with an OBE.

The businessman has been walking on air since the Oldham Athletic side he owns won promotion back to the Football League.

Now he has even more reason to smile with the recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Frank, described as a philanthropist and fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK, has received the OBE for charitable services to Dementia Research.

That comes after he rowed the Atlantic Ocean solo – not once but twice – in the World’s Toughest Row event.

Those combined have seen him raise more than £1.3 million for a cause close to his heart.

And like any good Greenfield citizen, he was out and about in the hours leading up to the announcement of his OBE – at the village’s Whit Friday Brass Band Competition.

He was also all quiet on the impending news.

When he completed his second trans-Atlantic row in 2024, Frank said: “Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean on my own has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’ve done a lot!

“I was deciding whether I would take on this epic row for the second time, but I knew I would regret not taking the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“We all want to help make a difference in the world, and I’ve found something I can do.”

Frank’s honour is sure to be well received, both in Greenfield and at Boundary Park, which is still celebrating after Oldham’s 3-2 win over Southend in the National League Promotion Final.