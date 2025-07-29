Property Focus: Saddleworth charm meets modern elegance in Dobcross character cottages

The Saddleworth Independent has teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest from the local property market. View this stunning Dobcross home online here.

Tucked away in a peaceful semi-rural hamlet in Dobcross, just a short walk from the iconic Pots & Pans monument, sits a truly rare find- Running Hill House.

This beautifully presented three-bedroom character cottage, steeped in charm, comes with the unique bonus of a separate two-bedroom property, Peak Cottage, offering excellent potential for multi-generational living or as a lucrative holiday let.

From the moment you step through the door of Running Hill House, the attention to detail is clear. A limestone-tiled hallway, complete with fitted storage and a stylish WC, leads into a generous lounge with Karndean flooring, mullion windows, exposed beams, and an ornate radiator. A multifuel stove, set in a striking stone fireplace, creates a warm focal point.

The separate dining room continues the character theme, with more exposed beams and a second attractive fireplace, providing a welcoming space for family meals and entertaining.

The kitchen is both practical and stylish, fitted with high-end Neff appliances, including integrated ovens, a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, wine fridge, and dishwasher, all set against sleek granite worktops. A well-equipped utility area provides further storage, along with a washing machine, dryer, and wine storage.

Upstairs, an oak staircase with glass balustrade leads to three thoughtfully designed bedrooms. Two feature fitted wardrobes and views across Saddleworth’s rolling hills. One-bedroom benefits from a fully tiled wet room ensuite, while the main bathroom features a luxurious sunken bath, separate rainwater head shower, and electric underfloor heating.

Outside, the property boasts a gravelled driveway with ample parking, a double garage fitted with a UV filtration system, a private rear courtyard, and a spacious, sun-filled lawn at the front—ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

Peak Cottage sits adjacent and offers its own sense of seclusion and comfort. This two-bedroom cottage features a bright kitchen with Karndean flooring, a central island and wine fridge, and picturesque windows framing views of the surrounding countryside.

The lounge is full of character, with its own multifuel stove set in a stone fireplace, and bi-folding doors that open out to a generous stone patio and lawn. A fully tiled shower room with a rainwater head shower adds convenience on the ground floor.

Upstairs, two well-sized bedrooms are filled with natural light, thanks to mullion and Velux windows. A fully tiled bathroom with a rainwater head shower and Velux window completes the picture.

Together, Running Hill House and Peak Cottage offer a rare opportunity in one of Saddleworth’s most desirable locations. Whether you’re searching for an elegant family home, a base for extended family, or an investment with Airbnb potential, this is a property that ticks all the boxes.

To arrange a viewing or for more information, contact West Riding.