Saddleworth School rewards ‘truly inspiring’ long-serving governor

MORE THAN 28 years of service to pupils of Saddleworth School has been recognised with an award.

It is impossible to say Councillor Brian Lord’s impact on the establishment goes beyond the classroom – he helped design them!

Now after almost three decades of the board of governors, which saw him play a huge role as the school moved to Diggle, he has retired.

And the former teacher’s dedication has been marked with the presentation of a long service award.

Angela Reece, community and operations manager at Saddleworth School, said: “Brian’s commitment and impact on our school community is truly inspiring.

“Councillor Lord was instrumental in the design of our new school in Diggle and worked tirelessly to get the best for Saddleworth children.

“Over 28 years of dedication is no small feat – it speaks volumes about Councillor Lord’s passion and commitment to education and the local community.

“His work on the new school in Diggle is a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit generations of Saddleworth children.

“What a remarkable impact to celebrate.”