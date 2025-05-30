Property focus: Springmere, Delph

We have teamed up with West Riding Homes to bring the latest from the property market in the area. To view this property online click here.

Discover a remarkable opportunity with this prestigious five-bedroom home, nestled within mature gardens and features 2 acres of grazing land with natural stream —a perfect haven for growing families and potential for an equestrian facility.

As you approach the property, you’re greeted by a beautifully landscaped garden featuring a serene stream and an enchanting bridge that beckons you to explore another section of the grounds. A spacious driveway comfortably accommodates four large cars, complemented by a convenient double integral garage.

Step inside and be welcomed by a grand entrance vestibule, leading into a stunning hallway adorned with elegant Amtico flooring that flows throughout the main living areas. To your right, you’ll find an expansive lounge, complete with a charming stone fireplace and multifuel fire, seamlessly connecting to a bright conservatory. This inviting space features patio doors that open onto a delightful substantial back patio, offering direct access to the tiered garden and the expansive two acres—ideal for outdoor living and entertaining.

From the hallway, make your way to the exquisite dining room, perfect for hosting family gatherings and dinner parties. Next, behold the stunning Stuart Frazer kitchen, a chef’s dream, featuring top-of-the-line integrated waist-height Gaggenau appliances, including an oven, steam oven, microwave oven, and two warming drawers, along with a larder, dishwasher, full-sized fridge, and freezer—all beautifully enhanced by Karndean flooring and luxurious Corian worktops, alongside a convenient Quooker hot water tap. The centerpiece of this culinary haven is the generous island with Gaggenau hob and overhead extraction fan.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a well-appointed utility room, providing space for both a washing machine and dryer, complemented by ample storage. Step through the back door into a marvellous composite decked area with glass balustrades—a sun-soaked southwest-facing retreat where you can enjoy summer days to the fullest.

Upstairs, you’ll find five generously sized double bedrooms, one of which is currently utilised as a home office, complete with access to a boarded loft that offers plenty of storage. Three of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while one boasts a private ensuite bathroom. Enjoy breath-taking views from two bedrooms overlooking the serene two acres and the beautiful Saddleworth Pennines, while the other two offer enchanting sights of the front garden with its peaceful stream and charming bridge. The property also features a spacious bathroom, outfitted with a large corner bath and a separate shower, alongside ample storage solutions.

With its stunning rural ambiance, yet conveniently situated within walking distance of local amenities and the primary school, this exceptional property truly embodies the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and practicality.

Don’t miss the chance to make this dream home your own, call West Riding on 01457 819181!