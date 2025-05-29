Objections over latest Stonebreaks proposals

CONTENTIOUS plans to place a much-reduced number of homes on land in Saddleworth have attracted several objections.

Original plans to build more than 150 at Stonebreaks in Springhead were seen off in 2022.

But Millson Group has come back in with outline proposals to put nine ‘self-build’ properties on two sites, totalling 18.

Timbertops, off Dellhide Close, as well as land at Stonebreaks Road are earmarked for development.

And dozens of objections have already been received.

One states: “I see deer, bats and other protected species such as the song thrush up there and I’m afraid all this will be lost if the land is given away for yet more houses with builds that could go on for years and years causing noise disturbance given that they are self builds.”

Another added: “Access via Dellhide Close is not suitable for these houses or for countless heavy vehicles to go up in order to build the houses.

“There is a sharp bend and it is already difficult to see what is coming down the street as you are travelling up it.

“There are also lots of cars on that street at any given period and access an exit from Old Croft during school drop off and pick up is near on impossible.”

A third contributed: “I do not see the need to build on more green land given the amount of houses that have been pushed through on Knowls Lane despite public objection.

“This already significantly reduces the green space between the villages of Lees, Springhead and Grotton and allowing these houses to go through will only open the flood gates for more houses.

“Access to green space is something that people need, it is good not just for physical health but mental health also.”

Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Mark Kenyon stated: “Whilst this is less than the hundreds of houses planned previously, many people still have some very real concerns.

“The site is designated as Other Protected Open Land. The clue’s in the name, it’s protected. The developer needs to demonstrate a very good reason why this protection should be ignored. I don’t think they have.

“There is no guarantee that building 18 homes is not the thin end of the wedge and that if this application successful there will be more homes to come.”

Millson Group and the landowner, Stonebreaks Group, say they have ‘undertaken a thorough review of the concerns raised by local residents.’

They also repeatedly cite a lack of response from Oldham Council, saying: “Despite engaging in meetings with the planning authority to discuss the revised scheme, no formal feedback was provided.

“Consequently, Stonebreaks Group has been left with no choice but to reconsider the development strategy for each parcel of land in isolation.

“In light of the absence of response, the applicants have elected to further reduce the scale of development and proceed with individually tailored planning applications for each site.

“The overarching objective is to deliver a viable, high-quality custom and self-build housing scheme that serves the needs of local residents, while setting a new standard for sustainable development in Oldham.

“Our client’s long-term aspiration for this parcel of land is to bring forward a well-considered self-build residential scheme, offering serviced plots to meet the growing demand within the self-build and custom housebuilding community.

“The principle of this approach has already generated a high level of interest from prospective plot owners. Subject to support from the local planning authority, the applicant intends to engage with self-builders at the earliest opportunity.

“The applicant places emphasis on the principle of quality over quantity, highlighting that the environmental and community benefits of the scheme far exceed the modest loss of OPOL land.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee is yet to decide whether to grant or refuse permission.