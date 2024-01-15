Property of the week: Boarshurst, Greenfield

We have teamed up with Kirkham Property to bring you the latest from the housing market in Saddleworth.

Positioned in a semi-rural location within highly regarded Greenfield village is this large detached residence.

The Old School House is a well balanced family home with great sized outside spaces and ample off street parking, located in a prized hamlet amongst locals which offers a stunning scenic outlook.

The Old School House has seen continual upkeep and modernisation by the current owners, creating modern family living in a stunning period shell. Internally living accommodation is to two floors – on the ground floor featuring kitchen, dining area, lounge, sitting room, utility room and shower room.

From the kitchen stairs rise to the first floor landing, with doors into four bedrooms and family bathroom. The master bedroom suite offers a double heighted ceiling and its own En-Suite & walk-in wardrobe.

Externally you will find two gated cobbled driveways to provide you with ample off street parking, of which one driveway benefits from a wall mounted electric vehicle charging point.

Private gardens are to the front and rear, primarily laid to lawn with paved patio spaces, mature border shrubs and storage shed.

Prospective purchasers will never tire of the views available from the front, side and rear which span from Wharmton Hill through to the Pennine Hills towards Dovestones.

Extended in 2007 to provide an additional reception room and master bedroom suite, along with a single storey rear extension forming the dining area and rear porch.

The village of Greenfield provides great amenities for everyday life including a choice of Primary Schools & Pubs along with Post Office, Tesco, Pharmacy and Greenfield Railway Station for connections to surrounding towns and cities.

The home is situated on the doorstep of some of Saddleworth’s most popular walking trails and a short distance from the property is the Huddersfield Narrow Canal which connects the neighbouring villages.

Full double glazing is throughout as well as gas central heating, further benefitting from being sold with no onward chain. To arrange a viewing, please call Kirkham Property.

