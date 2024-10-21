Property of the week: Burnedge Lane, Grasscroft

Advertisement Feature: We have teamed up with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth, to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area

Over an acre of formal gardens within a premier Grasscroft location and with outline planning permission for three substantial detached properties. With opportunities to extend the existing property, drop and rebuild a stunning detached home or develop the land with three or more luxury homes. All options are subject to relevant planning permission of course but the possibilities are endless and what an opportunity for the successful purchaser.

The current home provides generous room sizes across two levels of accommodation with two reception rooms and conservatory. All bedrooms are double in size and there are two bath/shower room facilities. Finished to a good modern standard and providing great views from each room across either the garden or far reaching away from the home.

A detached summerhouse/lodge situated in the gardens is Ideal for guest visits, teenager, parent(s) or airbnb use. It has one double bedroom, all modern conveniences and even it’s own patio to enjoy the view and garden.

We have classed the garage as double albeit you can easily fit three cars within the space which has an electric up and over door. The garage opens to a large storage room ideal for use as a gym and with natural light. The driveway provides further parking for multiple vehicles.

Need an office for work? Attached to the garage and storage room/gym is a purpose built office with it’s own entrance and wc.

The formal landscaped gardens are the real stand out feature of the sale. They extend to approximately 1.2 acres in size and provide a pleasing mix of lawns, patios, tress, shrubs and flowers. With sun on the garden all day there is always somewhere to sit and enjoy your surroundings in the sun, under a tree or on one of the patio’s. Adventure playground for the kids? Putting green for the golfer? A large storage shed is ideal for ride on mower, gardening tools and winter storage for patio furniture.

Burnedge Lane is a highly sought after address in Grasscroft with splendid countryside walking routes nearby as well as having the White Hart Inn within a ten minute stroll. St. Annes CoE Primary school is within a two minute walk and bus routes to Saddleworth, Hulme and Rishworth provide a good choice of High school options.

Outline planning for 3 substantial detached properties has been granted on the site. Developers have the scope to decide upon the internal layouts, fixtures and garden layouts for each property. Further details can be found under planning application OUT/352592/24 at https://tinyurl.com/mfrduv7n

