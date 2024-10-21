Festival brings short films from around the world to town

SHORT FILMS from around the world are coming to town for the Sahar International Short Film Festival 2024.

A selection of 28 short films with different genres and themes will feature at the Festival, which is being held for its 11th edition at Oldham Library.

From fiction, documentary, drama, animation, narrative, music, fantasy, experimental, human rights, horror, anti-war, anti-racism and comedy, there is a broad range for everyone to enjoy.

The entries come from Europe, Asia, North and South America, and North Africa and are in two categories: premiere or current year of production film and Best of Fest selected from Premiere category.

Since the pandemic, the Festival has been re-organised into a combination of offline and online formats to make it accessible for all.

This year it will be presented as a ‘Best of Sahar International Short Film Festival’ with a public screening on Saturday, October 26 from 2pm-4pm at Oldham Library’s Performance Space.

The trailers of each of the films will be screened along with the ‘Best of the Fest’, which will be announced on the day.

Admission is free of charge but donations are welcome. Please reserve your seat by emailing: SaharFestival2024@gmail.com. Films are suitable for all ages with parental guidance.

The not-for-profit Festival is organised by filmmaker Mandana Ansari, who lives in Lees, and her husband Martin Gleeson. Mandana’s daughter Sahar is an artist and cinema graduate.

Supported by her artistic family, Mandana launched the Festival in 2014 and has developed it into a platform for all filmmakers to show their talent in the short film format.

She said: “We are proud to present 28 short films, each with a great story to tell. Brave filmmakers whose stories sometimes came from personal dreams or nightmares and sometimes inspired by the surrounding environment or noble and honest narrators for the ancient legends of their land to introduce us to the unwritten culture and secrets of this vast world.”

Find out more about the Sahar Film Festival on their website or email SaharFestival2024@gmail.com

