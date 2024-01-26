Property of the week: Howards Lane, Mossley

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property in Saddleworth to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area…

Nestled away in a quaint hamlet location is Alphin House – a mid/late 18th Century residence within easy reach of Mossley & Greenfield villages. Retaining numerous period features including exposed roof beams, fireplaces, Mullion windows and stone sills but with a tasteful contemporary finish to offer a great blend of charm and modern living throughout.

Internally, living accommodation is over three floors. There are three reception rooms to the ground floor, in addition to a generously sized kitchen, utility room, downstairs wc and charming hallway.

The first floor features four bedrooms, one of which is accessed via its own staircase making it an ideal guest bedroom for visiting friends/family or for a teenager. Three of the first floor bedrooms are En-Suite with a family bathroom also found to the first floor level. A fifth bedroom is found to the second floor, again benefitting from an En-Suite and its own Mezzanine level.

Arguably the main standout feature to this home is the garden on offer – a great sized space to enjoy throughout the seasons with well tended lawns, feature pond and an outside covered seating space which is an ideal hosting area for friends and family alike. Fantastic, uninterrupted views looking over Mossley and beyond provide an outlook which you will never tire of. Ample gated parking is provided along with a further driveway area to the rear, ideal for visitors. Additionally is a detached double garage.

A short walk down the lane is Mossley Hollins Secondary School, well regarded within the surrounding villages. Fantastic countryside surrounds the home to offer a peaceful lifestyle yet just a few minutes drive to everyday amenities within Mossley & Greenfield.

The property is fully double glazed with oil central heating, Calor gas to the stoves, spring water supply and drainage to a septic tank.

To arrange a viewing at Alphin House, call Kirkham Property today. You can also view online: https://www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/howards-lane-mossley-ashton-under-lyne/

