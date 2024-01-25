Speak to your local police at Saddleworth pop-up surgeries

POLICE in Saddleworth are inviting local residents to raise any concerns with them at their latest pop-up surgeries.

The Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on hand at three separate locations on the evening of Wednesday, January 31.

The team will be in the car park of Denshaw Village Hall, on Ripponden Road, from 6pm to 7pm.

They will then be based in the car park of Friezland Church, on Church Road in Greenfield, between 7.15pm and 8.15pm.

Finally, police will be situated in the parking area in front of the shops on Carr House Road in Springhead from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

People can come along and ask questions or mention any issues in their local community with the officers that serve the area, with no appointment necessary.

