Property of the week: Lane Head Road

Dating back a number of centuries is Golden Spot, a semi-rural detached residence with a effortless blend of character and modernity throughout the home.

The property is well positioned to capture panoramic countryside views, reaching Hartshead Pike through to Cheshire, Manchester and over towards the Pennine Hills. The current owners have sympathetically enhanced and remodelled the home throughout to ensure the perfect walk in condition family home.

Internally greeted by an entrance vestibule with door into the hallway which features exposed stonework and a door leading into the lounge. The lounge has a triple aspect through the Mullion windows and a central log burning stove keeps the room warm even on the coldest of winter nights.

Back through the hallway you will find the sizeable kitchen/diner which is perfect for hosting family and friends. This large space offers an abundance of cooking appliances and the bi-folding doors seamlessly connect the composite decked balcony which perfect for enjoying the sunsets year round. A stable door off the kitchen opens to a side porch/boot room which is an ideal place to take off the muddy footwear after a long countryside walk.

Off the kitchen, a staircase leads to a lower ground floor level which sees three rooms with double glazed Mullion windows. Spanning the depth of the home, the rooms are a blank canvass for the purchaser to make an ideal teenager retreat, bar or cinema room if desired.

On the first floor are three well appointed double bedrooms. All offer splendid views towards the open countryside surrounding the home. The master bedroom boasts a Juliette balcony with a partially open four piece En-Suite, whilst the second bedroom has direct access to the shower room.

Golden Spot is accessed via a private road with entrance gate. There is an ample amount of parking for the home. Garden areas are to the front, side and rear. The front has a forecourt whilst to the side and rear are good size lawn gardens.

The home also benefits from a stable block, ideal for those with equestrian interests. There are two 12ft x 12ft stables along with a haystore and accompanying workshop. The current owner has an agreement to rent the nearby grazing fields to the front and rear.

This idyllic location naturally paves way to having excellent walking routes on your doorstep and viewers would never tire of the splendid views on offer throughout the year. Teeming with wildlife and yet only a few minutes drive from everyday amenities within Lees and Mossley. According to historic records, “The Golden Spot” was where King James I stayed during his hunting expeditions, dating the house at least 400 years old.

See more online: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/lane-head-road-lees-oldham/

