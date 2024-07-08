Rotary Community Service Award honour for Greenfield’s Frank Rothwell

GREENFIELD businessman and fundraiser Frank Rothwell has been honoured with the prestigious Community Service Award by the Rotary Club of Oldham.

The Club presented Frank with the annual award to recognise his takeover of Oldham Athletic Football Club and the family’s plans to drive a thriving community-based project to benefit the whole borough.

Frank is also well-known locally and in national press for his exploits rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean, most recently raising around £250,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK by tackling the 3,000-mile ‘World’s Toughest Row’.

The Club welcomed Frank and his wife Judith to their June meeting, when they heard more about Frank’s Atlantic exploits as well as other endeavours around the world.

The award shield was presented to Frank along with cheques totalling £1,500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK by Rotary Club of Oldham President Bernard Stone along with Andy Czakow from Crompton and Royton Rotary Club and Keith Quarmby of Chadderton and Failsworth Rotary Club.

The shield was first presented in 2000 to Oldham Athletic in recognition of their work in the community, especially developing the skills and enthusiasm of young people.

This has been followed annually by worthy individuals and enterprises who have shown exceptional service to the town and its people.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

