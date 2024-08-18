Property of the week: Shepherds Green, Saddleworth

On the market with Kirkham Property, Saddleworth

Positioned in a rural hamlet location is Shepherds Green, a three storey weavers cottage which offers expansive living accommodation throughout.

The current owners have lovingly restored the home to create a walk-in family home for those looking for a peaceful lifestyle yet within easy access of village amenities.

Internally featuring an entrance hallway with downstairs utility room and wc, a door off the hall opens to a spacious open plan space with living, dining and kitchen areas.

French doors open to the garden. On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom whilst the second floor has a further two double bedrooms, one of which featuring its own En-Suite whilst the other could be used as a secondary lounge.

Externally, parking is provided with a private driveway for two cars and a garage with electric roller shutter door. Gardens are to two areas. There is a south facing garden off the kitchen/living/dining room which has patio and lawn areas.

The lane is an additional piece of garden included within the sale with an open outlook towards Dovestones.

A prime position within Greenfield which sees an abundance of amenities including supermarket, greengrocers, eateries and primary schools. Greenfield Railway station offers you frequent connections to Manchester & Huddersfield within 30 minutes.

Viewings are highly warranted to appreciate the quality of finish.

Contact the Uppermill office to arrange your viewing.

