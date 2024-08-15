Oldham Sixth Form College delighted at results

IT IS all smiles at Oldham Sixth Form College as it celebrates outstanding A level and Vocational results.

Most courses have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 1,800 A* and A grade equivalents being awarded.

The percentage of students passing A levels is a full percentage point above the national rate and the number holding university offers is at an all-time high.

Students also achieved the best AS results for the college – three percentage points above the national pass rate.

The majority study four A level or diploma subjects in the first year and sit an external exam or equivalent at the end of year 12.

And the college believes the results provide fantastic evidence for university and apprenticeship applications and demonstrate how effective a broad programme of study which often includes humanities, arts and sports choices, can be.

The majority of OSFC’s Oxbridge applicants have secured their places and all 11 medicine and dentistry students will be progressing on to their chosen courses.

Principal Suzannah Reeves said: “As always, we are delighted with the achievements of our students.

“We are proud to say that, in spite of significant Covid-19 interruptions throughout years nine and 10, our students have done a fantastic job.

“I am immensely proud of the dedication of students and staff to give Oldham Sixth Form College the best results since the Covid-19 Pandemic”

Christine Horrocks, chair of governors added “The results our students have achieved are a true reflection of how hard they and the college staff have worked to attain these successes.

“And as a non-selective, open access college, all students have the opportunity to thrive and we are so proud of their achievements.”

