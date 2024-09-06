Property of the week: Standedge, Delph

Advertisement feature with Kirkham Property Saddleworth

On the doorstep to the Pennine Way national trail is Higher Standedge Barn, a stunning detached family home with an awe-inspiring panoramic outlook.

Positioned on the fringes of both Delph and Diggle villages, this remarkable home provides modern living throughout and has been finished to a high standard.

Driving up the electric gated entrance lane to the home, ample parking for four cars is located to the front. An entrance door opens to the hallway, feeling the warmth beneath your feet from the underfloor heating which runs through every room in the home. A door opens to the lounge which is bright and spacious, sliding pocket doors connect the lounge to the kitchen/dining room.

Here you will find an abundance of appliances with the kitchen and central Island unit meaning you can feel connected to the dining area when hosting. Two arched floor to ceiling windows and bi folding doors look out towards the dramatic backdrop of Saddleworth with views changing through the seasons connecting you to the outdoors.

Additionally to the ground floor are two double bedrooms, a boot room/utility room, downstairs wc and a shower room with sizeable rainfall shower.

A corner staircase rises with glass balustrade onto the landing area which looks over the lounge. On the first floor are a further three bedrooms, of which the master suite has a well finished En-Suite. A family bathroom serves the other two bedrooms and features a double sized bath.

Adjacent to the parking is a tiered paved patio space where you can enjoy the splendid backdrop along with a large storage shed. Beyond the curtilage of the home is approximately 0.25 acres of land which provides arguably one of the best views within all of Saddleworth.

A perfect home for families who are seeking a quieter lifestyle yet within easy reach of Saddleworth villages and within commutable distance of Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool city centres. Heated by LPG gas, fully double glazed and sold with a freehold title, viewings can be arranged by calling the Uppermill office today.

See more details online: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/standedge-delph-saddleworth/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

