Saddleworth mental health charity launches Chat And Create socials

SADDLEWORTH-BASED mental health charity Breathe has launched monthly ‘Chat And Create’ social events to help the community relax, connect and learn new skills.

The charity was created by Jude Gidney, who has extensive experience in the health care sector and is responsible for organising several local enterprises to raise awareness of mental health and the importance of communication and mutual support.

She hopes the new events will offer locals the chance to connect in a relaxed setting and learn inspiring new skills.

Open to anyone over the age of 18, the socials will take place on the second Wednesday of each month at Uppermill Civic Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Activities will change each month, with a variety of new skills taught by local artists and practitioners, including painting, meditation and inspirational speakers.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, September 11 and will include painting mandalas with Allison Wild Painting.

As a non-profit organisation, there is a nominal charge to help cover expenses and invest in future events. The first session is £5 per person, including refreshments.

A full timetable of events can be found on the Breathe Saddleworth Facebook page.

Find out more about the first event and RSVP via EventBrite.

