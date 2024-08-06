Property to rent: Nudger Green, Dobcross

We’ve teamed up with Gaskells Property Management to bring you the latest from the housing market across Saddleworth.

NUDGER Green is a popular location made up of family houses within walking distance of Holy Trinity CoE primary school and Saddleworth High School.

Number 7 is a detached dwelling with two large reception rooms and four double bedrooms making the ideal family accommodation.

There are gardens front and rear with ample parking via both a driveway and double garage.

Internally the layout comprises: hallway, WC, lounge, dining room, kitchen including cooker, grill, hob and dishwasher & utility room.

From the landing are four double bedrooms and the family bathroom with shower over the bath.

The property is warmed with gas fired central heating, double glazed with uPVC windows, rented on an unfurnished basis and available for immediate occupation.

Council Band E.

