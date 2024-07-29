Step out to historical walks to discover Saddleworth’s past

STEP out and discover more about Saddleworth’s villages through the centuries with a series of guided historical walks.

The walks, organised by Saddleworth Historical Society, will take place in September in various villages. There is no fee but any small donation would be most welcome.

On Thursday, September 5 is ‘A Walk Around Scouthead’ starting at 2pm.

Walk leader Neil Barrow will show and discuss ‘From Roman Road to Turnpike Roads’, how children were exploited and also educated, and how the landscape has remained unchanged for four centuries.

Meet on Wrigley Street off Upper Turf Lane, behind A62 (Sat Nav reference OL4 4AP). Around two hours duration, with light gradients, mainly hard surfaces but waterproof footwear advised.

Then on Thursday, September 12 is ‘A Historical Walk Around Friezland and Grasscroft’ starting at 2pm.

Walk leader Neil Barrow will show and discuss how mills and millowners may have gone but their impact is still seen in the area today.

Meet at Christ Church, Friezland at Oaklands Road entrance (Sat Nav reference OL3 7LG). Around two hours duration with some short steep gradients on mainly hard surfaces and waterproof footwear is advised.

And on Sunday, September 22 is ‘A Historical Walk Around Delph’ starting at 2pm.

Walk leaders Robert and Mary Rodgers will show, inform and discuss life in Delph village from the 1920s onwards including its shops, mills and other interesting buildings. The route meanders from ‘Rasping Mill’ around and through the village to The White Lion Public House.

Meet at Delph village car park, opposite the Millgate Theatre. Around two hours duration. Sturdy footwear is advised but no real gradients on route.

