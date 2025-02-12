Public transport access at heart of new Saddleworth health centre plans

A MUCH-DEBATED new health centre for Saddleworth should be accessible by public transport after bosses became involved in plans.

Politicians from all sides agree a modern facility is needed for the area, even though it will cost millions of pounds.

And Transport for Greater Manchester has now been invited on to the partnership board that is putting together the proposal and will be working with representatives from the Northern Care Alliance.

Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani said: “Getting a new health centre is the only way of getting additional services into Saddleworth.

“We’re making sure that everyone is part of the negotiations at the earliest possible stage.

“I grew up going to the GP in Uppermill and I still have great affection for it, but we currently see people being forced to trek to health centres in Chadderton and Failsworth for services that should be being delivered locally.

“That’s not acceptable.”

The plans will be developed over the next six to nine months, with funding for the work provided by the local Integrated Care Board.

An expected seven-figure cost is likely to see the full project take between three and five years.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Al-Hamdani, whose party first proposing a centre in its 2021 budget, added: “The Lib Dems are making sure that everyone is involved in this from day one.

“We have health centres elsewhere in Oldham that aren’t getting used properly, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that this is the building we need, that everyone can get to it, and that it has all the services that local people want.”

