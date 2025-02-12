Second apartments plan for Denshaw hotel

A SADDLEWORTH hotel may see more of its area converted into apartments after a second planning application was submitted.

The firm Saddleworth Holdings Ltd has asked to change more of the Clough Manor site, most recently known as W.Apart Hotel.

In this latest submission, what is the lounge bar and restaurant would be changed into two-bedroomed apartments, either side of the reception.

And what is described as a lounge/kitchen at the building on Rochdale Road, Denshaw, would be converted into one-bedroomed accommodation, with each having its own bathroom.

This second application was submitted on December 17, the same day as one to convert its kitchen into five apartments.

Already, the planning authority has received an objection mentioning several concerns.

It states: “The proposal claims a five per cent volume increase. However, the building’s original volume in July 1948 was significantly smaller.

“The application lacks a landscaping plan. It appears the refuse store is intended to occupy no more than a parking space, with no screening and insufficient capacity for the required refuse storage.

“This will negatively impact the openness of the green belt. An appropriate landscaping plan must be submitted to address these issues and preserve the site’s visual and environmental integrity.”

Other grievances include there being no plans highlighting site or ownership boundaries, which the objection says, ‘raises serious questions about the application’s legitimacy and transparency,’ and what are described as ‘unapproved site engineering works.

It adds: “These concerns, combined with the overall impact on the green belt, local infrastructure, and environment, render the proposal unsuitable for approval.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission for both applications.

