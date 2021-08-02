Pupils pick up litter across Greenfield to raise money for new sensory gym

A PAIR of football boots and a broken watch were among the items found during a sponsored litter pick in Greenfield by Bright Futures School for children with autism.

Students and staff scoured the village collecting rubbish, starting at Churchill Playing Fields before moving across to Greenfield Park.

The sponsored event was raising money towards a £7,000 target for a new outdoor sensory gym for pupils at the Greenfield-based school to access at breaks, lunchtime and other session times.

Covid-19 has restricted many of the outdoor activities that pupils would usually engage in and there are less opportunities for them to go off-site for activities too.

Brian Banawich, Learning Mentor, said: “Every pupil managed to collect at least half a bin bag full of litter. Everyone had a great time and it was good to get out in the sun.

“The items collected ranged from the usual water bottles, beer cans, glass beer bottles, crisp and sandwich wrappers to the less common such as a broken wristwatch and a pair of football boots.”



Donations to support their project can be made online via Friends of Bright Futures School’s GoFundMe page: https://bit.ly/3fKgFEB

