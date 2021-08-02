Steve dedicates Vice Captain’s victory to former professional Tom Shard

TRIUMPHING in Vice Captain’s at Saddleworth was extra special for multiple major winner Steve Harrington.

Though this was the 55-year-old’s ninth major, it was his first success in this competition.

And with three wins apiece in Captain’s and the club championship and one piece in the President’s and singles knockout, that leaves the Committee Cup as the only one to elude him to complete the grand slam.

Steve dedicated his victory to former Saddleworth professional Tom Shard who died earlier this year.

He said: “It was fitting to win a major in the year in which Tom passed away.

“I began playing at Saddleworth aged 10 and used to work for him in the shop.

“Tom taught me the game, giving me lessons and playing golf with me on the course, and we became good friends.”

Steve, who plays off a handicap of six, pinpointed where he won the event.

After an opening round nett 65, it looked as though he had blown his chances in the second round.

Steve explained: “I had a terrible start, lost a ball on the eighth and was five-over-par on the front nine.

“I knew I only had two shots left from my handicap and had to knuckle down on the back nine.

“I scored birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes which was the highlight. It enabled him to play the back nine one-under-par gross to snatch victory by one shot.”

Steve, who works in IT for BAE Systems, praised the support from Stephen Castle and Steven Wild, his playing partners in both rounds.

He said: “What was pleasing was I put two rounds together, something I have been struggling to do.

“The weather was fantastic for both rounds and the course was playing straightforward.

“There were some really low scores and 134 and 135 for second and third places would normally have been good enough to win.”

Steve’s lowest handicap was one before he took a break from golf for family and work reasons and only returned to Saddleworth four years ago.

Steve had nett rounds of 65 and 68 for a two-round total of 133.

He finished one shot clear of runner-up Paul Black who had two rounds of nett 67 for 134 while third place went to Roy Dobson with 68 and 67 for 135.

Mike Taylor was the half-way leader with nett 64, the best score in the opening round, and in the second that went to Steve Goodwin with 65.

Lee Rowbotham had the best gross score in round one with 70 and Ben Pullen in the second with 72.

