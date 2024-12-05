Put the fun back into Christmas cooking: Stress-free festive recipes

THE WEATHER turning cold and the white stuff lying on the floor can only mean one thing, Christmas is coming.

Stress levels across the area are already rising as menus for festive meals are drawn up, food is ordered and collection slots at stores get booked up.

But help is at hand. Masterchef winner and local chef Simon Wood has teamed up with us to give a few tips to lower the blood pressure ahead of December 25.

So read on and feel the food angst ease.

THE FESTIVE season is here and while it’s a time for joy, togetherness, and indulgent feasts, the pressure of hosting Christmas dinner can quickly turn a magical day into a stressful experience.

The good news? By relying on a selection of my tried-and-tested Christmas recipes – many of which can be found at https://swcooks.com/festive-recipes – you can transform the culinary chaos into a joyful cooking adventure. My recipes will leave you feeling like the host with the most.

Here’s how they will help you take the stress out of the preparations and put the fun back into cooking.

PLAN YOUR MENU WITH CONFIDENCE

THE SECRET to stress-free Christmas cooking lies in good preparation.

With my trusted recipes at the ready, there’s no need for guesswork. Begin by planning your menu, incorporating the dishes I have perfected over the years.

Whether it’s a succulent roast turkey, ultimate Christmas roasties, or my signature buttered chicken sprouts, having a clear plan will help you feel in control.

MAKE-AHEAD MAGIC

MANY OF my Christmas recipes are suited to prepare in advance and will save you hours on the big day.

Vichy anise carrots, Christmas gravy and chilli chutney taste even better after a day or two in the fridge.

Dedicate an afternoon to prepping these items and you’ll free up your time to enjoy the festive break’s atmosphere.

Ideas for make-ahead dishes:

Starter: Prepare a creamy leek and potato soup

Desserts: Whip up a Christmas trifle or bake mince pies and store them in airtight containers.

Side Dishes: Vichy anise carrots, shred and blanch your sprouts and my chicken fat brioche bread sauce.

SIMPLIFY WITH TIME-SAVING TECHNIQUES

LEAN ON my recipes to streamline your cooking process. Look for simple yet delicious shop-bought condiments that require minimal effort, such as apple sauce or lazy garlic.

Shortcuts like pre-chopped vegetables, frozen pastry or store-bought stock can be lifesavers without compromising flavour.

Quick recipe inspiration: A no-fuss charcuterie board is an easy yet impressive appetiser that allows you to mingle with your guests instead of slaving away in the kitchen.

MAKE COOKING A FAMILY AFFAIR

DON’T BE afraid to turn Christmas cooking into a group activity.

Invite family or friends to join you in the kitchen, assign them simple tasks like peeling vegetables or setting the table

Even the kids can pitch in with jobs like special napkin folding or arranging bowls of Christmas chocolates and mince pies on a tray.

KEEP A FEW BACK-UPS HANDY

EVEN THE most seasoned hosts can face last-minute hiccups.

Have a pre-prepared, ‘In case it rains,’ go-to recipe that requires minimal ingredients and effort in case of unexpected guests or a kitchen mishap.

A slow cooked beef brisket or a quick cheese and herb flatbread can save the day while still impressing your guests.

ELEVATE THE ATMOSPHERE

COOKING doesn’t have to feel like a chore.

Put on your favourite Christmas playlist, pour yourself a festive drink and set the mood with candles or twinkling lights in the kitchen.

When the process feels enjoyable, the food often tastes better too!

CELEBRATE YOUR SUCCESS

ONCE THE cooking is done and the table is set, take a moment to appreciate your efforts.

Remember, the holidays are about connection, not perfection.

Even if a dish doesn’t turn out as planned, your guests will remember the love and laughter, not the slightly under cooked carrots!

WHY RECIPES MATTER

RELYING on my favourite Christmas recipes doesn’t just save time – it also ensures a sense of familiarity and joy.

My dishes carry memories and traditions that make the festive season extra special.

By focusing on recipes I’ve made with years of experience and love, you’ll cook with confidence and serve up a feast that’s as meaningful as it is delicious.

This year, let my Christmas recipes be the star of the show. With a little planning, a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of Christmas cheer, you’ll rediscover the joy of festive cooking.

Cheers to a stress-free and fun-filled Christmas!

Simon

Email | Simon@woodmanchester.com

Web | https://swcooks.com/festive-recipes

Social | @SimonJWoodUK

