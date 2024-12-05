Uppermill Advent brings festive cheer to village windows

FESTIVE displays are filling the windows of businesses and homes as the popular Uppermill Advent returns.

Each day from December 1 to 24 a new window will reveal its bright and colourful Christmas design to create a ‘living advent calendar’ for locals to admire.

The first window to be revealed this year was at Saddleworth Museum, showcasing a very festive Night Before Christmas.

Locations and designs will remain a secret until the day they are revealed but each window will then be visible from 4pm-9pm each day until the calendar ends.

The project, now in its tenth year, was inspired by similar scenes in Saltaire and has proved a hit with locals and tourists alike.

Find out more on the Uppermill Advent Facebook page or website: http://uppermilladvent.wordpress.com

