Uppermill Advent brings festive cheer to village windows

Aimee Belmore December 5, 2024

FESTIVE displays are filling the windows of businesses and homes as the popular Uppermill Advent returns.

Each day from December 1 to 24 a new window will reveal its bright and colourful Christmas design to create a ‘living advent calendar’ for locals to admire.

Advent window number one at Saddleworth Museum. Image by GGC Media

The first window to be revealed this year was at Saddleworth Museum, showcasing a very festive Night Before Christmas.

Locations and designs will remain a secret until the day they are revealed but each window will then be visible from 4pm-9pm each day until the calendar ends.

The project, now in its tenth year, was inspired by similar scenes in Saltaire and has proved a hit with locals and tourists alike.

Find out more on the Uppermill Advent Facebook page or website: http://uppermilladvent.wordpress.com