Quacking success as duck race raises funds for local charities

A charity duck race at Saddleworth Marina Artisan Market proved a successful fundraiser for local good causes while providing plenty of entertainment for visitors.

The event was organised jointly by Saddleworth Round Table and Saddleworth Rotary, with crowds gathering at the marina to take part in the popular attraction.

Thanks to the warm weather and festival atmosphere at the artisan market, ticket sales were brisk throughout the day as visitors backed their chosen ducks in support of local charities.

While ticket sales were strong, the race itself faced an unexpected challenge when a technical problem with the canal boat engine meant there was no wash from the propeller to help move the ducks along the course.

Undeterred, organisers used fishing nets and a favourable breeze to help guide the ducks towards the finish line.

The winning duck numbers were:

First place – 2513

Second place – 2816

Third place – 3334

Both Saddleworth Round Table and Saddleworth Rotary thanked the owners and organisers of Saddleworth Marina Artisan Market for allowing the event to take place.

They also expressed their gratitude to Tesco Greenfield for supporting ticket sales in the week leading up to the event and to North Ainley Solicitors for sponsoring the duck race.

Organisers said the biggest thank you goes to everyone who purchased a ticket and supported the fundraiser, helping to raise money for local charities while enjoying a memorable afternoon at the marina.