Quacking success as Lydgate hosts first-ever “dry” duck race fundraiser

There were plenty of laughs and a few feathered favourites as Lydgate hosted its first-ever duck race – with a twist.

Held at the Lydgate Community Village Hall, the event proved you don’t need water to make a splash, as organisers staged a “dry” duck race to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall.

The community fundraiser saw duck owners “reel in” their rubber ducks in a race to the finish, with each contestant hoping their entry would be the one to waddle ahead of the pack.

Spectators placed their bets on which duck would come out on top, creating a lively atmosphere and plenty of “bill-ievable” excitement throughout the races.

Alongside the main event, visitors enjoyed a raffle, homemade cakes and refreshments, making it a truly “egg-cellent” afternoon for all involved.

Organisers said the non-profit event was designed to bring the community together while raising vital funds to support the village hall, a key hub for local residents.

With smiles all round and a few “lucky ducks” crowned winners, the event was hailed a quacking success – proving fun doesn’t have to be waterlogged to make waves.