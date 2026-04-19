Mark Whyatt’s eye-catching paintings, drawings and collage on display in Uppermill

AN eye-catching exhibition of paintings, drawings and collage by Mark Whyatt will be on display as part of the Saddleworth Art Trail.

The exhibit is a one-person retrospective exhibition at Millyard Gallery in Uppermill on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday May 3 (refreshments 1pm-4pm).

Saddleworth Picture FramingandMillyard Gallery, founded in 1985 by Joan and John Frost, hosts three main exhibitions annually, with constantly changing artworks throughout the year.

Saddleworth Art Trail sees more than 50 talented artists featured at venues across the community from May 2 – 4, creating a vibrant selection of art, crafts, and creativity. Find out more and see updates on their Facebook page.