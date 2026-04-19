Mark Whyatt’s eye-catching paintings, drawings and collage on display in Uppermill

AN eye-catching exhibition of paintings, drawings and collage by Mark Whyatt will be on display as part of the Saddleworth Art Trail.
The exhibit is a one-person retrospective exhibition at Millyard Gallery in Uppermill on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday May 3 (refreshments 1pm-4pm).
- Saddleworth Picture FramingandMillyard Gallery, founded in 1985 by Joan and John Frost, hosts three main exhibitions annually, with constantly changing artworks throughout the year.
- Saddleworth Art Trail sees more than 50 talented artists featured at venues across the community from May 2 – 4, creating a vibrant selection of art, crafts, and creativity. Find out more and see updates on their Facebook page.
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