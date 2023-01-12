Quiz Time – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

1.Who was known as Russia’s mad monk?

2.Who became the first full time female host of Question Time in 2019?

3.What is another name for the dog star

4.What is the birthstone for January?

5.What is the capital of Peru?

6.Which city in the Netherlands is named after a yellow cow’s milk cheese?

7.What was the capital of Australia before Canberra?

8.Which word links the following three words Tower,Freak,Remote?

9.Who did Princess Anne marry in 1992?

10.Who was Eastenders first G.P.?

11.The heavens collapse is a cryptic clue for which one word film title?

12.Which author wrote “Gone with the Wind?

13.In January 1959 which state became the 49th state of USA?

14.On which island is Mount Etna?

15.Which vegetable is in the dish Eggs Florentine?

16.David Quayle & Richard Block founded which chain store in 1969?

17.The evacuation of Dunkirk was codenamed what?

18.Name the space shuttle that exploded on January 28th 1986?

19.Who was Britains most famous painter of horses?

20.In which English county was Horatio Nelson born?

