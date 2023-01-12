The Little French Cinema returns for 2023

THE LITTLE French Cinema, is pleased to announce its third full programme of French Films for 2023, screened in the Performance Space of Oldham Library.

Films are shown in French with English subtitles on the first Thursday of March, May, July, September and November 2023.

This season we are pleased to be partnering with the Alliance Française of Manchester to facilitate the screening of three of our films.

The season will be launched with the now customary wine and cheese reception in the Performance Space from 6.15 on Thursday 2nd March followed by a screening at 7pm of Éric Rohmer’s romantic comedy “Conte D’Éte” (A Summer’s Tale)

A shy maths graduate takes a holiday in Dinard before starting his first job.

He hopes his sort-of girlfriend will join him, but soon strikes up a friendship with another girl working in town. She in turn introduces him to a further young lady who fancies him. Thus the quiet young lad finds he is having to do some tricky juggling in territory new to him.

Further screenings are:

Thursday 4th May, 7pm

Le Dernier Metro: The Last Metro (Wartime Drama 1980)

Directed by François Truffaut (Cert A 2hrs 11 mins)

In occupied Paris, an actress married to a Jewish theatre owner must keep him hidden from the Nazis while doing both of their jobs. Winner of 10 Césars (The French Oscars) including Best Actress for Catherine Deneuve and Best Actor for Gerard Depardieu.

Thursday 6th July, 7pm (In partnership with the Alliance Française)

La Fine Fleur: The Rose Maker (Comedy 2020)

Directed by Pierre Pinaud (Cert U 1hr 45 mins)

Eve Vernet was the largest rose grower in the region.

Her business, though, is now on the verge of bankruptcy, about to be bought out by a powerful competitor. In addition, Véra, her faithful secretary has just employed three employees without any gardening skills.

Thursday 7th September, 7pm (In partnership with the Alliance Française)

Continuer: Keep Going (Adventure Drama 2018)

Directed by Joachim Lafosse (Cert 15 1hr 24mins)

Sybille has persuaded her adult son Samuel to come on a trek in the hope of finding a new rapport – but challenges await, as much from their own personalities as from the arduous landscape.

Thursday 2nd November, 7pm (In partnership with the Alliance Française)

Le Boucher: The Butcher (Crime Drama 1965)

Directed by Claude Chabrol (Cert 15 1hr 33 mins)

‘Le Boucher’ is arguably Chabrol’s masterpiece, an elegant construction of mood, tone and atmosphere that is disarmingly effective and acutely disquieting. A film noir thriller in the style of Hitchcock.

Tickets can be booked in advance for individual films at £4 plus booking fee through Eventbrite.co.uk from 1st January 2023 (Search for Little French Cinema) and through oldham.gov.uk/liveatthelibrary.

Season tickets, five films for £20 can be pre-ordered by telephoning 07742 982632 by 17th February.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door for £5 cash only.

Our full season brochure can be picked up from any of Oldham’s libraries or viewed at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-little-french-cinema-18502192039

The Little french Cinema is a voluntary group supported by Oldham Library, Action Together and the Alliance Française of Manchester.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

