Quiz time courtesy of ‘The Diggle and Delph donkeys’

Gemma Carter May 6, 2025

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

  1. Marco Polo airport serves which Italian city
  2. Which bird was heard singing in Berkley Square
  3. It does exactly what it says on the tin
  4. Who invented the windup radio (2)
  5. The eldest of the Von Trapp children
  6. Who was the ancient Greek God of the sky and King of all
  7. Which former BBC/ DJ & TOTP presenter died last month (2)
  8. Being the only one of it’s kind
  9. An engraving in wood
  10. Who is the Labour Health Secretary (2)
  11. A four sided polygon
  12. In which London district is Harrods
  13. Who played Dr. Watson in TV series Sherlock (2)
  14. Which pop group has brothers Donny & Jimmy in it
  15. Dennis Waterman’s character in the Sweeney (2)
  16. What was the little girl’s name in Bagpuss
  17. A facial veil worn by a Muslim woman in public place
  18. Terence Conran founded which household furnishers in 1964
  19. What was Inspector Clouseau’s christian name
  20. Did he hit you with his rhythm stick (2)

 

 

A   B   C   D   E   F   G   H   I   J   K   L   M   N   O   P  Q   R   S   T   U   V   W   X   Y   Z

 

You can only use the letters once, there will be 6 with two words and 14 with 1

 

Click here for the answer sheet