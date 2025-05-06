Quiz time courtesy of ‘The Diggle and Delph donkeys’

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.
- Marco Polo airport serves which Italian city
- Which bird was heard singing in Berkley Square
- It does exactly what it says on the tin
- Who invented the windup radio (2)
- The eldest of the Von Trapp children
- Who was the ancient Greek God of the sky and King of all
- Which former BBC/ DJ & TOTP presenter died last month (2)
- Being the only one of it’s kind
- An engraving in wood
- Who is the Labour Health Secretary (2)
- A four sided polygon
- In which London district is Harrods
- Who played Dr. Watson in TV series Sherlock (2)
- Which pop group has brothers Donny & Jimmy in it
- Dennis Waterman’s character in the Sweeney (2)
- What was the little girl’s name in Bagpuss
- A facial veil worn by a Muslim woman in public place
- Terence Conran founded which household furnishers in 1964
- What was Inspector Clouseau’s christian name
- Did he hit you with his rhythm stick (2)
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
You can only use the letters once, there will be 6 with two words and 14 with 1
