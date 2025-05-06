Quiz time courtesy of ‘The Diggle and Delph donkeys’

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

Marco Polo airport serves which Italian city Which bird was heard singing in Berkley Square It does exactly what it says on the tin Who invented the windup radio (2) The eldest of the Von Trapp children Who was the ancient Greek God of the sky and King of all Which former BBC/ DJ & TOTP presenter died last month (2) Being the only one of it’s kind An engraving in wood Who is the Labour Health Secretary (2) A four sided polygon In which London district is Harrods Who played Dr. Watson in TV series Sherlock (2) Which pop group has brothers Donny & Jimmy in it Dennis Waterman’s character in the Sweeney (2) What was the little girl’s name in Bagpuss A facial veil worn by a Muslim woman in public place Terence Conran founded which household furnishers in 1964 What was Inspector Clouseau’s christian name Did he hit you with his rhythm stick (2)

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

You can only use the letters once, there will be 6 with two words and 14 with 1

