Saddleworth Players to bring Dickensian delight to Delph theatre

THE last Saddleworth Players show of the season will take the audience on “an anarchic and funny journey” through Dickensian London and beyond.

The group will be performing Bleak Expectations at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph from May 10 to 17.

Based on Mark Evans’ award-winning BBC Radio 4 series, the play follows young Pip Bin, his sisters Pippa and Poppy, and best friend Harry Biscuit as they battle villains, madcap plot twists and dastardly schemes across Victorian London.

With preposterous names, heart-rending moments, and hopefully a happy ending, it’s a fast-paced caper full of laughs described as “a gloriously daft Dickensian romp”.

Directed by Caroline Leslie, the show began at The Watermill Theatre in 2022 before transferring to London’s West End in 2023 with a host of well-known guest stars.

Performances are at 7.30pm each evening from Saturday, May 10, to Saturday, May 17 – with the exception of Monday, May 12 – at the Stoneswood Road venue.

Tickets are £12 each or £6 for Under-18s and can be booked online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/e-plpglx or by calling 01457 876 644.

The community can find out more about the theatre on offer at Millgate at its Open Day and 2025/26 season preview on Sunday, May 18.

The centre is also raising £100,000 to develop it as a community theatre and the main auditorium stage is set to be “completely refurbished and modernised” over the summer.

