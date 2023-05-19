Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys 

GET YOUR thinking caps on as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.

And this month, they have asking you to figure out what and who is around us.

May’s questions come in two rounds of 10.

The first allows you to show off your knowledge of all things geographical with a series of cryptic clues leading to the identity of places that lie on the doorstep.

Secondly, it would pay to know people famous for different notable contributions who share the same surname.

Best of luck!

A NORTHERN QUIZ

The cryptic clues are all districts or areas in or around northern England. For example, a clergyman’s entrance = Deansgate

A famous bakery in the UK

Known as Bronte Country

Mother’s hideaway

A silly or inept person

A male sheep’s backside

Jekyll’s alter ego

A goon or a cake

A friendly greeting in a small forest

Mr Castle’s heavy weight

An aid for riding horses’ monetary value

SURNAMES

The clues give facts about three people who share what surname

Played Inspector Wexford/Played R2-D2/Former member of Bucks Fizz

Married to Prunella Scales/Played Batman/Come Up and See Me actress

Born Vincent Furnier/Star of High Noon/British heavyweight boxer

Author of Hollywood Wives/Bodie in the professionals/Third Astronaut on Apollo 11

Billy Bunter author/Knighted West Indian cricketer/Former wife of Charlie Sheen

Hannibal Lecter author/Nicknamed Whispering/First actor to play Dumbledore

Member of Monty Python/Member of the Monkees/Welsh singer

England’s fifth highest Test run scorer/Died in Hawaii in 1779/Fatboy Slim

The Walrus of Love/Brother of David Jason/Six times World Championship snooker finalist

Former British Prime Minister/Lead singer of Hot Chocolate/Played Dot Cotton

