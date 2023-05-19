Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys 

GET YOUR thinking caps on as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.
And this month, they have asking you to figure out what and who is around us.
May’s questions come in two rounds of 10.
The first allows you to show off your knowledge of all things geographical with a series of cryptic clues leading to the identity of places that lie on the doorstep.
Secondly, it would pay to know people famous for different notable contributions who share the same surname.
Best of luck!
A NORTHERN QUIZ
The cryptic clues are all districts or areas in or around northern England. For example, a clergyman’s entrance = Deansgate
A famous bakery in the UK
Known as Bronte Country
Mother’s hideaway
A silly or inept person
A male sheep’s backside
Jekyll’s alter ego
A goon or a cake
A friendly greeting in a small forest
Mr Castle’s heavy weight
An aid for riding horses’ monetary value
SURNAMES
The clues give facts about three people who share what surname
Played Inspector Wexford/Played R2-D2/Former member of Bucks Fizz
Married to Prunella Scales/Played Batman/Come Up and See Me actress
Born Vincent Furnier/Star of High Noon/British heavyweight boxer
Author of Hollywood Wives/Bodie in the professionals/Third Astronaut on Apollo 11
Billy Bunter author/Knighted West Indian cricketer/Former wife of Charlie Sheen
Hannibal Lecter author/Nicknamed Whispering/First actor to play Dumbledore
Member of Monty Python/Member of the Monkees/Welsh singer
England’s fifth highest Test run scorer/Died in Hawaii in 1779/Fatboy Slim
The Walrus of Love/Brother of David Jason/Six times World Championship snooker finalist
Former British Prime Minister/Lead singer of Hot Chocolate/Played Dot Cotton