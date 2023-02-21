Quiz Time with the Diggle and Delph Donkeys

GET YOUR thinking caps on as quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys have once again come up with 20 brainteasers for Saddleworth Independent readers.

This month’s questions come in two rounds of 10. The first being cryptic clues to well-known chocolate bars, the second slogans for famous TV adverts – all you have to do is guess them.

Good luck!

CRYPTIC CHOCOLATE

Mediterranean Residents Prairie Roller A good stretch of road Brown Fasteners Prickly Floribunda Nutty Punishment University Graduates Spin Around Norman Watts in a helicopter This may occur in a pond

OLD TV ADVERTS

Make tea bags make tea Finger Lickin’ Good Let your fingers do the walking It’s the real thing Central Heating for Kids Does exactly what it says on the tin Splash it on all over The appliance of Science Love it or hate it Happiness is a cigar called

