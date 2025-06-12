Raise a glass for Saddleworth Beer Festival return

RAISE a glass, or two, as the popular fundraising Saddleworth Beer Festival returns.

Brews from up and down the country will be available for visitors to enjoy at the event on Saturday, July 5 from 12noon to 11.30pm at Boarshurst Band Club, on Greenbridge Lane in Greenfield.

There will be up to 10 local beers alongside national quality cask products from award-winning breweries including We Are Wolf (Uppermill), Brewlab (Sunderland), Ilkley and Phoenix (Heywood).

Entertainment throughout the afternoon will include dancing from Saddleworth Morris Men and Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog group.

There will also be an exhibition from local artist Roger Needham, displaying his paintings which include local scenes and cultural events as well as interpretations of iconic scenes of Manchester City centre.

Peter Archer, Festival organiser, said: “We encourage anyone with a fondness for beer, Morris dancing and in particular a willingness to help raise money for local causes to come and support this community run event.”

Entry is £5 on the door which includes the first pint free. Please note this is a cash only event.

Monies raised will go to the Royal British Legion, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Saddleworth Rushcart appeal for 2025.