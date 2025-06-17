Arrest made after huge Oldham drugs seizure

A MAN has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £7 million were seized in raids across Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) pounced on properties in Chadderton, Derker and Glodwick on Monday, June 16.

And they recovered what is thought to be 70 kilograms of cocaine and heroin.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Paul Crompton from GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: “This seizure of 70kg of Class A drugs is a substantial blow to the criminal networks that plague our communities and destroy lives.

“These dangerous substances cause immeasurable harm – fuelling addiction, driving violent crime, and devastating families across our region.

“Operations like this demonstrate our unwavering commitment to proactive policing and our determination to disrupt drug supply at every level.

“We will continue to target those who profit from misery and work tirelessly to protect the people of Greater Manchester.

“However, we cannot do this alone. We rely on the eyes and ears of our community to help us identify and disrupt criminal activity.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, or know where drugs are being stored, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“You can do this by contacting us on 101 or via the ‘Live Chat’ function on our website.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”