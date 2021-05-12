Raise your glasses as barman hits hole in one

THE drinks would have been on barman Paul Brammer had the clubhouse at Saddleworth Golf Club been open after the 20-year-old scored a hole-in-one during captain’s drive-in.

The event, to mark the official start to the season, saw Paul hole from the tee at The Pond, the 177-yard 15th hole using a seven iron.

“I hit the ball into the wind, saw it bounce once from about two feet from the hole and disappear into the hole,” he said.

“I threw my club into the air and gave a big shout. There were hugs and fist pumps all around with my playing partners Stuart Fyfe and Adam Rowbotham.”

Paul, who has Type 1 diabetes from the age of three, took up golf 18 months ago when he had another health scare.

He said: “It was thought I had lymphoma and, while I was undergoing tests, I took up golf as I needed something to keep my mind off it.

“I began at the municipal course at Heaton Park and then became a member at Saddleworth.”

Covid-19 resulted in Paul being put on furlough from his job as a barman at The Waggon Inn, Uppermill, which meant he had more time on his hands.

Paul, who lives at Friezland, often plays six times a week and in the space of 12 months has seen his handicap plummet from 24 to 10.3 thanks to relentless practise and lessons from professional Andy Earlam. Paul has also won several competitions.

During lockdown when Saddleworth shut Paul, a former pupil at Friezland Primary and Saddleworth School, improvised by practising into a net in his back garden and a launch monitor.

