Fun City brings entertainment for all the family to town

THERE is entertainment for all the family as Fun City comes to town.

The mobile theme park is setting up in Hollinwood on Railway Road, just off Hollywood Avenue right next to Hollinwood Metrolink Stop.

From May 21 to June 13, all ages can enjoy more than 20 rides and attractions at the spectacular setting.

There are the thrill seekers with the amazing Top Buzz spinning 360 degrees skywards for a ride you will never forget.

And don’t miss out on the UK’s largest mobile rollercoaster!

There’s also plenty for families including a host of rides, inflatable attractions, side shows and game stalls plus food outlets, bungee trampolines and much more.

Fun City is Covid compliant, offering a fantastic outdoor family environment that is safe and secure for all ages.

The facility has plenty of on-site amenities including limited free car parking.

Capacity is limited but you can book online to guarantee entry and get discounted entry and ride tokens.

Visit the website www.funcityuk.com to book and for further details including opening times.

